Monument Ave. in Henrico partially closed after water main break

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break early Wednesday morning has closed westbound lanes on Monument Avenue between Willow Lawn Drive and Libbie Avenue through tonight.

Henrico County Police say a 12-foot water line broke on the 5700 block of Monument Avenue near Monument Heights Baptist Church.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) expects a disruption of water service to about ten customers, including the church. DPU expects to complete repairs and reopen the lanes by 8 p.m.

Henrico County Police are on scene and say Monument Avenue westbound lanes are now closed at Willow Lawn Drive up to the intersection of Libbie Avenue.

Police are asking commuters to take an alternate route using Broad Street or Patterson Avenue.

Henrico Could Police warning drivers to be aware of road in this area, which may still be effected by black ice Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.