8News learns more about the woman who died in a King William County truck crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News spoke with a woman Wednesday who lost her sister in a horrific crash earlier in the week.

Five kids were also in that truck in King William County. They all survived.

Two of the children are still recovering.

Cindy LaPierre’s sister tells me her 15-year-old son and 12-year-old stepdaughter will be here at the hospital for the next few days. The other three children, a one-month-old, a two-year-old and a 12-year-old were just released from the hospital.

The woman’s sister said she is happy to see her nieces and nephew pull through the physical pain, but it’s the emotional pain that will linger.

“I was at work, and I got the phone call from my brother and he was en route and had just gotten to my little sister and found out she just passed away,” Jackie Davis said.

State Police say icy conditions on Globe Road caused the 35-year-old to lose control of this 2002 Chevy Silverado, causing her to overcorrect and hit a culvert pipe and hit a tree before flipping on its side.

All five of LaPierre’s children were injured in the single-vehicle crash. LaPierre died instantly.

“What do we do now, what are the next steps, how do we go day to day and process everything,” Davis said.

Davis said the sudden loss of her sister is taking an unimaginable toll on her.

“Trying to stay focused on taking care of the kids and helping them through this,” Davis said.

She said she is amazed at how the oldest three children are holding up. Despite this tragedy, Davis holds onto the memories of her baby sister.

“She was a character, she would give you the shirt off her back,” Davis said. “She was so nice, she was a lovable person, she was friendly with everyone.”

Davis tells me the two teens are still at VCU Medical Center are expected to be released as early as this weekend.

The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements. They created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

The SNA Bank in King William County is also excepting donations.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.