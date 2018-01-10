64-year-old Richmond man dead after vehicle runs off I-295 into overpass

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead in Hanover County after his vehicle ran off the road and into an overpass along I-295 North.

Police said the crash happened at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Chamberlayne Road.

State Police who are investigating the crash said that a 64-year-old Patrick Kennedy Corey from Richmond was traveling north on I-295 in the left lane when the vehicle veered off road to the left, hitting the CSX overpass.

Police said the Corey died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

