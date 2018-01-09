Woman witnessed brother being gunned down at Hopewell apartment complex

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Hopewell, and the victim’s sister said she saw it happen.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Prince George Apartments near Warren Avenue and Bassett Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Willi Earl Cromartie.

Police said Cromartie was shot following a verbal argument with an unknown subject who was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver or grey four-door vehicle. Witnesses described the suspect as a black male with a light complexion and afro-style haircut who was wearing a light-blue jacket.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he was seen leaving in.

Cromartie’s sister said her brother was shot in the head and that she was there when it happened.

“I love him to death,” Sharnice Cromartie, told 8News. “Only thing he cared about was his family and his son. He had his son with him all the time. He was so sweet. He got himself together. He had a job. Only thing he cared about was making sure his son was straight, that’s it. He didn’t bother people.

“It’s not cool to go around taking other people’s lives just because you’re unhappy with your own,” S. Cromartie added. “It’s not cool whatsoever. You just took his life, now his son has to grow up without a father. Now his mother has to continue to grow without one of her son’s. And it’s not fair. It’s not fair. It’s just not fair at all.”

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter, and is further requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time or have any information to provide regarding the homicide, contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotlines in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.