WATCH: Here’s how alligators survive frozen swamps

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WKRG) — With much of America dealing with a severe cold snap, we’re getting a look at how alligators survive the freezing temperatures.

The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina posted an amazing video showing their rescued American Alligators.

The video shows several alligators, frozen in place, their snouts just barely sticking out the water, allowing them to breathe until the river thaws out.

“This is the time of year when they’re just hanging out and waiting for it to get warm,” says the person narrating the video.

Apparently, the alligators have a natural instinct that kicks in that lets them know when the river is about to freeze.

The video has more than 200,000 views since the swamp park posted the video of the frozen alligators on Facebook on Sunday.

