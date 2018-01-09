Virginia student faces felony charge after social media hoax

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile has been charged with a Class 5 felony after posting a threatening message directed at a Virginia high school on social media.

A Snapchat photo showed an array of guns and told students not to attend ‘MHS’ on Monday.

The threat prompted schools and police in at least eight states to respond to safety concerns at their MHS campuses. Authorities later determined the threat referred to Monticello High School.

Bad weather closed public schools in the area Monday, but a police forensic truck did visit the school.

Authorities have since determined the threat to be a hoax.

The student faces a Class 5 felony charge for making a threat to harm people at a school.

