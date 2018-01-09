United Airlines offers new service between Denver, Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – United Airlines will add nonstop service between Denver and one Virginia city beginning in June.

The Norfolk International Airport said in a news release on Monday that United Airlines will offer daily service from the southeastern Virginia airport to Denver International Airport, starting June 8.

Norfolk Airport Authority Executive Director Robert Bowen says the addition offers the local community “needed access” to Denver, and expands its West Coast and Pacific reach.

The service will be operated on 128-seat Airbus A319 aircraft.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a search on United’s website shows basic economy tickets starting at $208 for each leg.

According to the release, flights will depart Norfolk in the morning and arrive late at night.

