The extreme cold might help prevent ticks

(WTNH) — The tick population and Lyme Disease cases have skyrocketed over the last handful of years.

One of the biggest reasons for this, according to some scientists, is warm temperatures during the winter.

Dr. Goudarz Molaei of The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has been extremely busy the last few years, dealing with tick-borne illness research.

He said that warmer temperatures are having an effect.

“We continued to see tick activity throughout the winter and into early spring,” Molaei said.

Over at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, Dr. Molaei’s team has been busy testing thousands of ticks for diseases. Thanks to the recent cold snap, things have finally calmed down.

“It seems that with these cold temperatures, we are getting back to what was normal,” said Dr. Molaei.

So, can we hope that this recent cold spell will help kill off more ticks?

Molaei said we need the cold, but we don’t want the snow to prevent ticks. Snow and leftover leaves will help insulate the ticks during the winter, making it tougher to kill them off.

“We may have less ticks in comparison to the previous two years. Nonetheless, these ticks will survive because they have been able to adapt due to the harsh temperature,” explained Dr. Molaei.

So, the population might be less, but unfortunately, we won’t know until spring whether this cold snap has done enough damage to mitigate the number of ticks.

Until then, we can try to look on the bright side when the next arctic blast moves in.

