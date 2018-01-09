Suspects sought in Hanover pickpocketing scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover deputies are searching for two men who allegedly were involved in a pickpocketing scam.

Deputies say the scam occurred on Nov. 26 at a restaurant located in the 7300 block of Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), one suspect entered the store in front of the victim and dropped personal belongings out of his jacket. When the victim attempted to assist the suspect in picking up his belongings, the suspect touched the victim’s leg and advised him he was standing on his phone. The victim was not standing on a cell phone and later determined that his wallet had been stolen during the incident.

The same suspect then used the victim’s credit card at a nearby Target and made a purchase valued at over $1,700, according to the HCSO. The victim believed there were two suspects; however, only one suspect was observed on surveillance video. The suspects are described as black males, 25-50 years of age.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the individuals in the photos, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.