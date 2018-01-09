Second water main break impacts I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another water main break has impacted Interstate 95 in Richmond.

According to VDOT, the left lane of I-95 is closed in both directions near the Hermitage Road overpass (mile marker 79) due to the break. VDOT cameras captured cars slowing navigating through the water.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and to expect delays.

This is the second water main break on I-95 in 24 hours. A broken water main poured several feet of water onto I-95 in downtown Richmond Monday afternoon and forced VCU Medical Center to cancel some procedures and appointments according to sources in the hospital. The break has since been repaired.

