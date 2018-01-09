Richmond Wildlife Center seeking administrative volunteers to help to meet deadline

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Wildlife Center has its hands full caring for dozens of sick and injured animals that were rescued from a hoarding situation in Louisa County. Now, it’s reaching out for help from the community.

The staff there has been so busy, they are no longer on track to meet their year-end reporting deadline of January 31. In order to keep the wildlife center open and running, it must provide annual reports to Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, United States Fish & Wildlife Service, and Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the State Veterinarian.

In a Facebook post, the center asked for volunteers who are proficient in Excel to help enter data to meet their deadline.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email admin@richmondwildlifecenter.org.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.