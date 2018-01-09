Richmond named one of TripAdvisor’s top 10 Travel Spots on the Rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — TripAdvisor.com announced Tuesday that Richmond made their list of top ten American trip Destinations on the Rise.

The award recognized cities that year-over-year have increased their number of positive TripAdvisor traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions. In addition, the award also took into consideration the amount of increase the cities have experienced in search and booking interest.

TripAdvisor director of communications Brooke Ferencsik described the award.

“These winners were based on destination feedback and interest from the TripAdvisor community, and a common thread is that they all have outstanding accommodations, wonderful restaurants and exceptional attractions for every travel budget,” Ferencsik said.

Richmond was ranked 7 out of 10 cities on the American list.

A blurb cited the city’s history, river walks, monuments and opportunities for outdoor adventure while describing Richmond as a “hub for culture and shopping.”

Other American cities that made the list were Kapaa, Hawaii, Waco, Texas, Wilmington, North Carolina, Bend, Oregon, Boulder, Colorado, Paso Robles, California, Greenville, South Carolina, Omaha, Nebraska and Lexington, Kentucky.

Check here to view the full U.S. list, and to check out the Regional and World lists as well.

