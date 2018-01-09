Police seek suspect who stole laptops from Powhatan County Walmart

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who stole multiple laptops from a Walmart in Powhatan County earlier this month.

The alleged incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on January 4. According to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the store — located in the 1900 block of Anderson Highway — and later walked out with two laptops valued at over $1,000.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a bright blue Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-HELP and reference incident number 2018-000424 or speak to Sgt. Riopedre.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.