Police identify driver killed in King William County wreck, say ice was factor in crash

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a Virginia woman was killed and five children were injured in a single-vehicle crash that was caused by ice on the roadway in King William County Tuesday.

State Police identified the driver as Cynthia Leigh Lapierre, of Aylett.

The wreck occurred at around 10:20 a.m. on Globe Road, just east of Mitchell Mill Road. According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Globe Road when it lost control due to icy roadway conditions and ran off the road before veering back into the roadway, hitting a culvert pipe and flipping onto its driver side and hitting a tree.

Lapierre was pronounced dead at the scene. Five children were transported to the hospital — three of them with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

Police said the children were wearing seatbelts and the proper safety restraints at the time of the accident.

Investigators also said that they believe icy road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.