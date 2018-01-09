Overnight rain and freezing temperatures create black ice, slick road conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With pavement temperatures hovering at or just above freezing, VDOT crews are closely monitoring area roadways for icy patches Tuesday morning.

Safe Driving Please slow down this morning as you head out to work, school or play. Many of our roadways in the county are covered with black ice. Here are a few tips to consider as you venture out. #safety #slowdown #hanoverva pic.twitter.com/CidUWOQJla — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) January 9, 2018

Overnight precipitation has left moisture on the road surface and falling temperatures may cause ice patches to form until temperatures rise. VDOT crews are on standby to address slick spots with salt and sand, as needed, to improve traction and melt ice.

Several crashes have already been reported Tuesday morning due to icy conditions, especially on Route 288.

**TRAFFIC ALERT**

Black Ice becoming a problem… 4 accidents on 288; at West Creek Parkway, near Lucks Lane, at Iron Bridge Road and at Chester Road. #RVA Details on #GMRVA. Latest traffic always at https://t.co/Qi0ghAAaDE pic.twitter.com/u133lIeHkl — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) January 9, 2018

Advisory: Icy Conditions: EB on Rt. 645N (Gould Hill Rd) in Hanover Co. No lanes closed.7:08AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 9, 2018

Advisory: Icy Conditions: NB on Rt. 623W (Chesdin Lake Rd) in Amelia Co. No lanes closed.7:08AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 9, 2018

Cleared: Advisory: Icy Conditions: NB on Rt. 665N at MM0 in New Kent Co.6:48AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 9, 2018

Advisory: Icy Conditions: EB on Rt. 686E (Jahnke Rd) in Chesterfield Co. No lanes closed.6:36AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 9, 2018

Update: Conditions: Snow/Ice: on multiple routes in Chesterfield Co. Potential Delays.6:34AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 9, 2018

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution on wet pavement, particularly on raised surface areas, such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.

