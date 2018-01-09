Overnight rain and freezing temperatures create black ice, slick road conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With pavement temperatures hovering at or just above freezing, VDOT crews are closely monitoring area roadways for icy patches Tuesday morning.
Overnight precipitation has left moisture on the road surface and falling temperatures may cause ice patches to form until temperatures rise. VDOT crews are on standby to address slick spots with salt and sand, as needed, to improve traction and melt ice.
Several crashes have already been reported Tuesday morning due to icy conditions, especially on Route 288.
Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution on wet pavement, particularly on raised surface areas, such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.
The latest traffic and road conditions are available here.
