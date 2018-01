COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in Colonial Heights Tuesday morning.

Officials say the home, located in the 4500 block of Ridgecrest Road, caught fire due to a heater that was too close to combustible storage.

Crews from Chesterfield County also responded to the incident, which has been marked under control.

