New Petersburg boil notice issued due to water main break

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A boil notice is in place for some residents living in Petersburg after a water main break which caused a loss of water pressure.

Residents living between the intersection of Bank Street and Washington Street east to city limits and from Washington Street and Bank Street intersection south to Seige Road are asked to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it.

City officials said that they will inform citizens when they no longer need to boil water.

In the meantime, the city is working to flush the system and sample for chlorine and bacteriological testing.

They expect the problem to be resolved within 24 to 48 hours.

