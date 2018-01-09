Neighbors express safety concerns following fatal crash in King William County

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents living near the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in King William County are expressing concerns about roadway improvements.

Investigators are considering icy conditions on Globe Road as a factor in the crash that killed 35-year-old Cynthia Leigh Lapierre of Aylett.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police identify driver killed in King William County wreck, say ice was factor in crash

Macon Edwards, who lives along the roadway, said the road itself is in need of dire repairs.

“Ditches are nonexistent, they are filled in spots with gravel and rocks where the shoulders have fell off the road,” Edwards said.

Others living nearby, like Teresa Styre, make a point to avoid driving Globe Road when possible.

“I honestly am scared when I drive on these back roads,” Styre said.

With the winter season far from over, neighbors said leftover ice poses a problem for drivers who travel along Globe Road.

Edwards fears poor maintenance heightens the risk.

“I understand that it’s winter and it’s hard for them to do maintenance and repair, but I know other people have complained about this road for years and they haven’t done anything,” Edwards said.

Residents hope the fatal crash serves as a wakeup call for VDOT.

Five children in the truck were taken to the hospital for both minor and serious injuries.

