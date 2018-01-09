More than 700 pounds of cocaine found concealed in shipping containers from Puerto Rico

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WRIC) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia seizes the largest local cocaine load in 10 years when they found 709 pounds concealed inside cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico.

The cocaine had a street value of about $22 million. This is CBP’s 6th largest cocaine seizure, according to the agency’s website, and 10th largest seizure of any illicit drug in the Area Port of Philadelphia.

According to investigators, while examining shipping containers at seaport in Pennsauken, N.J., November 2, CBP officers detected an anomaly in one container. They transported the container to CBP’s Centralized Examination Station in Philadelphia.

When officers emptied the container they found false walls in several pieces of furniture bedroom and kitchen cabinets. They say the false compartments concealed 256 bricks of white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

CBP routinely conducts random inspections operations on international passengers and cargo and searches for narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products.

