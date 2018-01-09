IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu

(WRIC) – Hospitals across the country are scrambling to get supplies to treat the flu from factories in Puerto Rico that were hit by Hurricane Maria.

ABC reports the United States receives much of its supply of saline and nutrient solutions from Puerto Rico and factories are slow to rebound. Flu season has turned out to be a bad one leaving patients dehydrated.

Hospital officials and pharmacists have been finding alternatives, training nurses on new options and trying to secure fluids from other suppliers.

“If we can’t support patients coming in emergency rooms who have the flu, more people are going to die,” said Deborah Pasko, director of medication safety and quality at the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, a professional group. “I see it as a crisis.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said shortages will most likely start to ease over the next few weeks. The last of three Puerto Rican factories that make saline bags and nutrient solutions were reconnected before Christmas.

Some hospitals are only getting half or two-thirds of what they order.

“No one wants to come out and make it sound like their hospital isn’t safe, but problems will worsen if shortages don’t ease soon”, Pasko said.

The worst shortage is for small saline bags. Hospitals use hundreds or thousands daily to hydrate patients and to dilute drugs. The FDA has been trying to boost supplies, giving two additional companies approve to start selling saline bags within a couple months.