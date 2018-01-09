Girl, 6, sings ‘fight song’ for her mom’s battle against stage 4 breast cancer

(WCMH) — Amid a Pennsylvania mom’s fight against Stage 4 breast cancer, her young daughter is belting out her “Fight Song.”

6-year-old Caitlin Shorey delivered a passionate rendition of Rachel Platten’s anthem at the National American Miss pageant in California over Thanksgiving, dedicated to her mom.

“Tears,” her mom, Nicole Shorey, of Harrisburg, told InsideEdition.com. “It made me very happy, very proud of her.”

Shorey explained that her battle against breast cancer began in 2015. Eventually, it grew and spread and progressed into stage 4 breast cancer. While it can no longer be cured, Shorey continues to receive treatment.

“[We wanted to keep] things as normal as possible for the kids, trying to keep our routines in place and not show them how much it affects us,” she said.

So when Caitlin said she wanted to compete in a pageant, her mom was happy to support her.

They began signing up for local pageants and as Caitlin performed well, they graduated to larger competitions across the United States.

When the time came to pick out a song to perform during the National American Miss, the first grader said she wanted to pick a song close to her heart.

“I wanted to pick a song for my mom because she was going through chemo and that song talks about being strong and fighting,” Caitlin said. “She played some songs — this one came up — and I was like, ‘Wow, this one really… I like it.’ It was like how my mom’s fighting so it’s the one I wanted.”

Although it was only her second time on stage, her mom said Caitlin came in fifth out of 20 girls with her “Fight Song.”

“We’re so proud of her,” her mom said.

