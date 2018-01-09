Driver killed, 5 children injured in King William County wreck

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and five children were injured in a single-vehicle crash in King William County Tuesday morning.

The wreck occurred at around 10:20 a.m. on Globe Road, just east of Mitchell Mill Road. According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Globe Road when it lost control due to icy roadway conditions and ran off the road before veering back into the roadway, hitting a culvert pipe and flipping onto its driver side and hitting a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Five children were transported to the hospital — four of them with minor injuries and one with possible serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

