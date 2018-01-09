Customs seizes $55K in counterfeit Air Jordans at airport

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Customs officers at Dulles International Airport in Virginia have seized nearly $55,000 worth of counterfeit Air Jordan shoes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that 400 pairs of the counterfeit Nikes arrived at the airport last month, destined for an address in Alexandria, Virginia.

Officers suspected the shoes, which arrived from China mimicking assorted models of the shoe, were fakes.

The shoes retail for well over $100 and have been popular since the ’80s.

