Crews battling house fire in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are battling a structure fire in South Richmond Tuesday morning.

The one-story house is located on the 2500 block of Pompey Springs Road.

Heavy smoke coming from Richmond home on 2500 block of Pompey Springs Rd. near Terminal Ave. as firefighters actively work to put out fire. Waiting for more details on scene. pic.twitter.com/1UgN2BqB2I — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 9, 2018

CONT.: Richmond fire hazmat on scene of house fire on Pompey Springs Rd. in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/NPcV1IEQ4O — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 9, 2018

CONT.: Richmond firefighters have been battling this house fire for nearly an hour now. Thick white smoke continues to fill the air. No word yet if anyone was inside the home here on Pompey Springs Rd. More details on @8NEWS at 9am. pic.twitter.com/V1yKwM2khc — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 9, 2018

Richmond Fire tweeted that when crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the home. Crews are still battling the fire and are “making good progress.”

Working Fire-2500 block of Pompey Springs Rd. E22 arrived with heavy fire in a 1 story residential structure. Interior attack in progress. Batt 4 now has command. Crews making good progress on the fire. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) January 9, 2018

8News is on the scene working to learn more details. Stay with us for updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.