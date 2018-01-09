Crews battling house fire in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are battling a structure fire in South Richmond Tuesday morning.
The one-story house is located on the 2500 block of Pompey Springs Road.
Richmond Fire tweeted that when crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the home. Crews are still battling the fire and are “making good progress.”
8News is on the scene working to learn more details. Stay with us for updates.
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.