Chesterfield Police looking for men who they say shoplifted crab meat from Wegmans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who they say stole over $300 worth of crab meat from the Wegmans grocery store located in Midlothian.

Police said that incidents happened on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 at the Wegmans located at 12501 Stone Village Way.

Police said that both suspects fled in a white Kia sedan after both incidents.

If you recognize either of the suspects, police ask that you call 748-0660.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.