Bannon to exit Breitbart News Network after break with Trump

By Published:
Steve Bannon
In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2017, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon arrives for a news conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Bannon, a forceful but divisive presence in President Donald Trump's White House, is leaving. Trump accepted Bannon's resignation Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, ending a turbulent seven months for his chief strategist, the latest to depart from the president's administration in turmoil. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump.

Breitbart announced Tuesday that Bannon would step down as executive chairman of the conservative news site.

A report on the Breitbart website quotes Bannon saying, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Trump has lashed out at Bannon for comments made in an explosive new book that questions the president’s fitness for office.

Bannon has tried to make amends. He issued a statement Sunday praising the president’s eldest son.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.