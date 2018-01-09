Another water main break impacts I-95 traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A second water main break in as many days on I-95 is affecting interstate traffic in the City of Richmond.
All northbound travel lanes are currently closed near the Hermitage Road overpass (mile marker 79), according to VDOT. At least one southbound lane is also closed.
VDOT is advising drivers to use caution in the area and to expect delays.
This is the second water main break on I-95 in 24 hours.
A broken water main poured several feet of water onto I-95 in downtown Richmond Monday afternoon and forced VCU Medical Center to cancel some procedures and appointments according to sources in the hospital.
That break has since been repaired.
This is a developing story.
