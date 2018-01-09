Another water main break impacts I-95 traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A second water main break in as many days on I-95 is affecting interstate traffic in the City of Richmond.

All northbound travel lanes are currently closed near the Hermitage Road overpass (mile marker 79), according to VDOT. At least one southbound lane is also closed.

VDOT is advising drivers to use caution in the area and to expect delays.

.@VaDOTRVA says right and center lanes open in both directions but left lanes in both directions closed. pic.twitter.com/HRWtfMAL4t — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) January 9, 2018

This is the second water main break on I-95 in 24 hours.

A broken water main poured several feet of water onto I-95 in downtown Richmond Monday afternoon and forced VCU Medical Center to cancel some procedures and appointments according to sources in the hospital.

That break has since been repaired.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.