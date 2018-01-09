1 injured, 2 left without a home after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two residents were displaced, and one of them was injured, in a house fire near Winterpock in the Chesterfield County Tuesday.

Emergency personnel at the scene said they received a call about the fire at 3:45 p.m. and when they arrived they found a man and woman who were in the house at the time of the fire.

One of the residents was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The fire happened in the 16800 block of River Road.

When fire officials arrived they saw smoke coming from the roof and 2nd floor of a two-story building.

The residents were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting with clothing for the residents. The house has been declared a total loss.

Because of a lack of hydrants in the area, fire officials said they had to transport water from a nearby pond to put out the fire.

