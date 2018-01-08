Water main break on Three Chopt Road impacting traffic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break on Three Chopt Road is affecting westbound traffic near Douglas S. Freeman High School, east of Eastridge Road.

Henrico County Department of Public Utilities say crews have closed Three Chopt’s westbound travel lanes and are using the left turning lane at Eastridge to accommodate traffic through the intersection.

Water service in the area is not affected and repairs are expected to completed by midnight.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.