VDOT continues to address persistent ice pack in frigid temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews remain working to remove persistent ice pack from secondary routes in below-freezing temperatures.

Nearly all roads are passable, VDOT says, but potential slick spots could affect travel Monday morning until temperatures rise.

Drivers should use the following tips for travel in icy conditions:

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges, overpasses, hills, ramps and shady

spots.

spots. Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and snow removal

equipment.

equipment. Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or visit here before traveling. Individual road conditions can be found by visiting here.

