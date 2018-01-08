Va. National Guard delivers supplies to ‘icebound’ Tangier Island

Virginia National Guard aviation crews aboard two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters pick up and deliver food, mail and medicine Jan. 6, 2018, to icebound Tangier Island, Virginia. Six Soldiers assigned to Sandston-based 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment participated in the mission, flying first to Crisfield, Maryland, to pick up supplies, then on to the 1.2-square-mile island of Tangier, located in the Chesapeake Bay. Following their first delivery to the island, air crews stopped for fuel at the Accomack County Airport in Virginia and headed back out for round two, again picking up supplies in Crisfield and delivering them to Tangier Island. (Credit: Virginia National Guard).

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of Tangier Island got a boost over the weekend following a winter storm, thanks to the Virginia National Guard.

Crews aboard two helicopters helped to deliver food, mail and medicine on Saturday. The storm dropped several inches of snow across eastern Virginia.

The National Guard posted photos of the special delivery on Facebook Monday, showing the crews’ work amid bitter sub-freezing conditions.

Six soldiers from a Sandston-based battalion helped get the much-needed supplies to the island.

