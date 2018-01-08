Stabbing victim who walked into Henrico business dies at hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who walked into a Henrico business after being stabbed has died, according to police.

Police said the man entered the Ollie’s Discount Store, located in the 12400 block of Gayton Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Police were called and rushed the victim to an area hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Police said the victim, who has been identified as Thomas Clinton McCauley of Henrico County, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.