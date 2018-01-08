RRHA residents hold rally to protest poor living conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RRHA residents are holding a rally, speaking out on what they call poor living conditions in Richmond’s public housing developments.

8News reporter Kirk Nawrotzky reported live from the rally in front of RRHA headquarters in Richmond.

Organizers at the rally said they were there to focus on what they call decades of poor living conditions, along with illegal fees and poor management.

8News recently told the story of over 40 families who have been without heat during the most recent cold spell.

8News spoke with Maurice Tyler who helped organize the event.

“All I want to ask RRHA is how many issues we got to have to realize that we got a problem addressing these issues?” Tyler said. “What do we have to go through? What else got to happen before somebody realizes that there is a management problem?”

