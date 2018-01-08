RPS providing rides for Creighton Court students forced out of home due to heating issues

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is partnering with the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority to provide rides for students that live in Creighton Court and were recently forced out of their home.

Several families relocated due to heating issues.

RPS administrators will contact the families directly with more details on pick up times and routes.

Families can contact the RPS Transportation Department at 804.674.1234 with any further questions.

_____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.