Richmond man charged in fatal stabbing which happened last summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond announced Monday that they made an arrest in relation to a murder which happened in Richmond’s northside last summer.

Police said they arrested John L. Reid Jr., 61, from Highland Springs for the stabbing death of Vivian L. Robinson, which happened back in July 2017.

The investigation, which was formerly being considered as a death investigation is now being considered a homicide.

Reid was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman dead in triple stabbing; suspect claims self-defense

When the incident happened close to midnight on July 22, police were called to a residence in the 3300 block of North Avenue.

When they arrived, they found three females with stab wounds. Two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

