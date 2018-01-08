Reward increased to help find missing Virginia mother and daughter

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – The reward for help locating Keir Johnson and her young daughter Chloe now stands at $35,000.

Smithfield Foods announced Monday it has contributed an additional $10,000. Keir Johnson worked at Smithfield Foods at the time of her disappearance.

“At Smithfield Foods, we consider our employees family and we have been deeply saddened by the disappearance of Keir Johnson and her daughter,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “It is our hope that these additional funds will encourage someone to come forward with new information that will bring Ms. Johnson and her child home.”

In September, the Newport News Police Foundation pledged to donate a $25,000 reward for reliable and new information about their whereabouts.

These rewards are separate from the Crime Line award.

Keir and Chloe were last seen together April 30, 2017 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton. Keir’s car, a 2013 black Kia Optima was found two weeks later but neither mother nor daughter has been located.

Last month, Keir’s family members held a news conference pleading for the public’s help.

