Police investigating car theft near VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU police are investigating a car theft that occurred on 10th and East Leigh streets Friday night.

Police responded to a call of a vehicle missing near VCU Medical Center. Surveillance footage showed the car was taken around 4:30 p.m. by an unknown person. Police say it appears the person got into the car through an open window.

The suspect was last seen driving east on the Martin Luther King Bridge in a green Volkswagen Beetle with a tan roof.

VCU police are reminding drivers to take precautions to protect themselves and their vehicles.

They say to lock your car, never leave valuables in sight, and never to leave your car unattended and running.

Anyone with information about this crime can call the VCU Police Department at (804) 828-1196.

