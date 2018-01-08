Police arrest man in attempted armed robbery at Chesterfield County store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rob a store on Jefferson Davis Highway Sunday night.

Police said one of two men entered La Miguelena Store at 6701 Jefferson Davis Highway around 7:20 p.m. and demanded money.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and attempted to steal money from the business while the second suspect waited outside, police said. When the suspect was unsuccessful in acquiring money from the store, he walked behind the register looking for cash.

According to police, the suspect then stole the purse belonging to the cashier, which contained a small amount of cash and other items. Both suspects fled the scene and no one was injured during the incident.

Police later developed information during the initial investigation that led them to the location of one of the suspects. On Monday morning, police arrested Luis Angel Granados-Ascencio, 20, of Chesterfield County, for robbery of a person and attempted robbery of the business, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and brandishing a firearm. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

