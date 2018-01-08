Petersburg woman forced to leave apartment after water causes ceiling to fall down

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A young mother in Petersburg says that water damage has forced her and her child out of their apartment at Westover Commons in Petersburg. She says that help is about to run out.

Zahria McIntyre’s living room is virtually destroyed, with exposed beams from the fallen ceiling, no electricity, an alarm constantly ringing and sitting water.

“I had all my electronics,” says McIntyre pointing to her television. “My cable box, my TV, my Wii. My important papers are destroyed, submerged in water.”

McIntyre says that her apartment complex is providing a hotel to stay at for two nights but doesn’t know what she will do beyond that. She says Westover Commons would not give her a new apartment unless she signed a new lease and would charge her if she broke her current lease.

McIntyre works two jobs and is also a student at Virginia State University. She says she can’t afford to start a new lease or to pay to break the old one in an apartment that fell down around her.

All this comes after she had to wait she says for four hours for emergency maintenance, just to get a response.

Zahria doesn’t have renters insurance and says that the apartment told her they wouldn’t cover her personal belongings, an argument she says shouldn’t matter because this was not her fault.

“When someone tells you that there’s something wrong, you need to do everything in your power to make sure your tenants have what they need,” she said.

8News reached out to Westover Commons for a response but have yet to hear back.

