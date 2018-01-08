No. 3 Virginia Set To Clash With Syracuse Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No. 3 Virginia and Syracuse battle in the first of two meetings between the teams in 2017-2018 on Tuesday, January 9 inside the John Paul Jones Arena at 8pm. In this ACC clash, the Cavaliers are 3-0 in conference play, while Syracuse is 1-2 in the ACC. The Cavaliers are riding a six-game winning streak for the first time since starting 7-0 in the 2014-15 season.

As of Monday, January 8, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense, averaging about 52.5 points per game and just over 9 turnovers. The last time these two teams faced-off, Syracuse’s, Tyus Battle and Andrew White each scored 23 points to propel past at the time-No. 9 Virginia, 66-62 at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 4, 2017.