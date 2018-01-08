Man walks into Western Henrico business after suffering ‘trauma’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital Monday evening after he walked into a store in Henrico’s West End, suffering from what police described as “trauma to his upper body.”

Police said the man entered the Ollie’s Discount Store located in the 12400 block of Gayton Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Henrico Police and EMS were called and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police detectives are currently at the scene working to determine how he was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

