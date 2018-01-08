‘Major’ water main break floods I-95 in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists should expect major delays on I-95 in downtown Richmond due to a broken water main that has flooded the interstate.

The break occurred at the Broad Street overpass, near mile marker 75. Several northbound and southbound lanes are closed, according to VDOT.

Utility crews are on scene working to shut off the valve controlling the flow of water. Initial reports indicate that a 12-foot section of a 12-inch water line has blown out.

Virginia State Police reports ‘at least’ 3-5 feet of standing water across all lanes of travel.

A DPU spokesperson said surrounding businesses may experience low water pressure.

