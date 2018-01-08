Hear loud noises? Fort A.P. Hill in Caroline County conducting training exercises

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you hear loud noises and explosions near Fort A.P. Hill in Caroline County, don’t be alarmed. Army training will be going on for the next few days.

Military officials say residents near the U.S. Army Garrison Fort A.P. Hill may hear increased noise from aviation gunnery training between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11.

The training could happen during the day and night and low cloud cover may actually make it louder.

If you have concerns about what you’re hearing, you can call the public affairs office at 8046338120 during regular business hours.

