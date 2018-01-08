Country star Loretta Lynn breaks hip in fall at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after she fell and broke her hip last week at her home.

Her sister, singer Crystal Gayle, took to social media to ask for prayers for 85-year-old Lynn.

“I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury,” Gayle said in a tweet.

Last May, Lynn suffered a stroke and delayed the release of her album.

