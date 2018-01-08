Chesterfield mom granted bond after children found wandering alone in the cold

Related Coverage Mother of two small children found wandering in the cold arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of two young children who were found wandering outside alone in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning has been granted bond under the condition that she has no contact with her kids.

Jaquana Brown-Clark appeared in court Monday after her two children, ages 3 and 5, were found wandering near the Remuda Crossing Apartments in Chesterfield County at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Her trial date has been set for March 8. She faces two charges of child neglect.

8News spoke contacted authorities after finding one of the children early Sunday morning.

“I’m freaking out, I call my boyfriend who’s upstairs asleep, get him out here, I was like ‘bring a blanket.’ So I get him a blanket, put him in the back seat of my car, turn the car on full blast because it was still warm,” Alicia Derby-Lindenberger said. “I actually was not planning on coming home last night and I feel like if I didn’t then we’d be talking about a whole other story right now.”

Lt. Don Story told 8News the children were recovering at Chippenham Hospital. Both were suffering from extreme weather conditions.

In court on Monday, Brown-Clark admitted to using marijuana and alcohol for the first time in six months on Sunday.

Brown-Clark’s grandmother also appeared in court and said she’s not sure what happened. The surprised grandmother said Brown-Clark was a good mother who would never leave her kids alone.

