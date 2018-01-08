Baby Buns’ parents: ‘I think we may have a tap dancer’

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — A new video of Kaleb ‘Baby Buns’ Graves shows the two-year-old appearing to tap dance in his leg braces.

His parents posted the video to Facebook, saying he wears the braces daily, “but this weekend he found a new use for them, he decided to make music. I think we may have a tap dancer.”

Baby Buns, as he is known after a viral video showed his mom telling her husband she was pregnant with “buns in the oven,” was born prematurely. He weighed just 13 ounces when he was born. Kaleb spent nearly a year in the hospital before going home with his family.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.