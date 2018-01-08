8News speaks with nurse who gave aid to children hit by car while sledding in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News spoke with eyewitnesses Monday who saw what happened when an SUV hit two children who were sledding Saturday night in Henrico County.

Police at the scene said that the incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. when a Nissan Xterra SUV veered off the road and overturned into an embankment on Twin Hickory Lane.

A nurse who was at the scene when the crash happened said she stepped in quickly to offer medical assistance.

“It was so scary. I never expected to see anything like that before,” Laura Girard said.

Henrico Police said the vehicle rode up onto the sidewalk before veering back into the street and crossing over the median before overturning and rolling down the embankment and into the children.

Girard said it was a terrifying sight.

“Well, it was two children…two bodies lying in the snow. No one knew whether they were dead or not,” Girard said.

After witnessing the accident, Girard got out of her car to help. That’s when she said she saw a brother and sister, ages 9 and 12, and their parents. Girard noticed a gash on the boy’s forehead.

“I checked his pulse. I made sure he had a good grip and I checked his breathing,” Girard said. “So, he was doing all three of those.”

Girard then checked on the girl while waiting on emergency crews.

“I could definitely see that she was breathing and then, a couple minutes later she started screaming so I knew she was ok,” Girard said.

Girard stayed on scene to offer comfort to the family as well as the 20-year-old man driving the SUV.

“He climbed out of the car, the top of the car and he was very distraught, of course, and I, of course, tried to calm him down,” she said.

Even though there wasn’t a first aid kit in her car, Girard said she is glad she was able to help Saturday night.

“I think our community will bind together to be a force for them,” Girard said.

Henrico County Police said the boy and girl are still in serious condition at VCU Medical Center.

They still haven’t determined what caused the accident Saturday. They could turn over the case file to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office this week.

