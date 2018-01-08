8-year-old girl dies from injuries after being shot with BB gun

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — An 8-year-old girl hospitalized after being accidentally shot by her brother with a BB gun has died.

Deborah Kay Schwartz of Grabill died at a local hospital after being taken away from her home at 8320 Ricker Road last Thursday. Police at the time said the girl had been accidentally shot in the eye with a BB gun by her 6-year-old brother.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday said young Deborah died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

