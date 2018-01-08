2 arrested after alleged drunk driver rear-ends Spotsylvania County deputy

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been arrested after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended a sheriff’s deputy in Spotsylvania County last week.

The accident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Friday, January 5. According to Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger L. Harris, a deputy was stopped at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Lafeyette Boulevard when they were struck by a vehicle.

Several deputies responded to the scene and ultimately arrested the driver, 55-year-old Franklin Eley, with DUI. This was his second DUI offense, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clark Sager, 55, was also arrested for obstruction of justice and appealing intoxicated in public.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.