Two small children found wandering in the cold, police search for their parents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police found two small children wandering outside in sub-zero temperatures early Sunday morning.

Police say they found them around 1:40 a.m. near the Remuda Crossing Apartments off of Cogbill Road, but the children’s parents were nowhere to be found.

Lt. Don Story tells 8News the children are recovering at Chippenham Hospital as police try to track down their parents. Authorities were able to contact the children’s father, but he does not live in Chesterfield or the immediate area. Police are still trying to figure out who was caring for the children when they wandered outside in freezing temperatures.

If you have any information, call the Chesterfield Police non-emergency number at 804-748-1251.

